BREWSTER – Fire was reported at a house reportedly under construction in Brewster about 8:20 AM Thursday. The fire at 218 WH Bessie Cartway appeared to have started in the basement. The house is down a long narrow driveway which limited access. Officials called tanker trucks to ferry water to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Fire breaks out at house under construction in Brewster
March 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
