Developing: Fire breaks out at residence in Dennis

Developing: Fire breaks out at residence in Dennis

February 28, 2022

DENNIS – Fire broke out at a residence in Dennis shortly before 7:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to 3 Allain Way to find flames coming from the rear of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

