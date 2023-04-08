You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in solar panels on roof of house in Falmouth

Fire breaks out in solar panels on roof of house in Falmouth

April 8, 2023

FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in some solar panels on the roof of a house in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to Ambleside Drive around 10:45 AM. Fire crews checked to see if the fire had gotten into the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

