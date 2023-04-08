FALMOUTH – A fire broke out in some solar panels on the roof of a house in Falmouth. Firefighters responded to Ambleside Drive around 10:45 AM. Fire crews checked to see if the fire had gotten into the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in solar panels on roof of house in Falmouth
April 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
