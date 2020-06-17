EAST ORLEANS – An early morning fire ripped through a large home in East Orleans. Firefighters responded to 15 Samoset Road just after 3:30 AM. The building was fully involved when crews arrived and a second alarm brought in mutual aid from several towns. It was not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Photo by Google Street View/CWN
Developing: Fire heavily damages home in East Orleans
June 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- FEMA selects Mashpee teen for 2020 Youth Preparedness Council
- COVID-19 Lockdowns Devastating Local Businesses
- Yarmouth Conducting Controlled Burn
- Demand for Blood Still High During Pandemic
- USDA Extends Child Nutrition Programs for Summer Season
- Barnstable Releases Outdoor Expansion Guidelines
- Cyr Speaks About Protests, Census, and LGBTQ Rights
- Free COVID-19 Testing Available for Protesters
- Additional COVID-19 Death, 5 More Cases Reported on Cape
- Three Cape Towns Gather to Cast Ballots in Town Meetings, Election
- AAA: Gas Prices Remain The Same This Week
- Hyannis Business Owners Optimistic After Reopening
- Cape Cod Commission Recommends Mashpee Rotary Retrofitting