Developing: Fire heavily damages home in East Orleans

June 17, 2020


EAST ORLEANS – An early morning fire ripped through a large home in East Orleans. Firefighters responded to 15 Samoset Road just after 3:30 AM. The building was fully involved when crews arrived and a second alarm brought in mutual aid from several towns. It was not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Photo by Google Street View/CWN

