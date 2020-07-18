PROVINCETOWN – It was a dramatic scene off Provincetown as five people were pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard crew after their 17-foot Boston Whaler capsized 3 miles off Race Point shortly after 3 PM Saturday. The Coast Guard brought the victims into Provincetown, while a TowBoatUS crew was able to salvage the vessel and tow it into port as well.
Photos courtesy of TowBoatUS Provincetown/CWN
Updated: Five people pulled from water off Provincetown after boat capsizes
July 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing
- Inspector Stresses Outdoor Fire Safety This Summer
- Attorney General Urges Senate to Increase Childcare Funding
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Underway in Yarmouth
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Hosting Hydrangea Festival
- Housing Assistance Corporation Plans for Bix Fix in Orleans
- Over 23,500 State Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week
- Cape Cod National Seashore Announces New Deputy Superintendent
- Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien
- Indigenous Groups Push for Mascot Ban and State Seal Change
- Steamship Authority Reminds Riders of Mask Requirements
- Cape Cod Canal Day Postponed to Next September