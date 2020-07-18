You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: Five people pulled from water off Provincetown after boat capsizes

Updated: Five people pulled from water off Provincetown after boat capsizes

July 18, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – It was a dramatic scene off Provincetown as five people were pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard crew after their 17-foot Boston Whaler capsized 3 miles off Race Point shortly after 3 PM Saturday. The Coast Guard brought the victims into Provincetown, while a TowBoatUS crew was able to salvage the vessel and tow it into port as well.
Photos courtesy of TowBoatUS Provincetown/CWN

