Updated: Five people pulled from water off Provincetown after boat capsizes



PROVINCETOWN – It was a dramatic scene off Provincetown as five people were pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard crew after their 17-foot Boston Whaler capsized 3 miles off Race Point shortly after 3 PM Saturday. The Coast Guard brought the victims into Provincetown, while a TowBoatUS crew was able to salvage the vessel and tow it into port as well.

Photos courtesy of TowBoatUS Provincetown/CWN