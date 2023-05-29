HYANNIS – Four people were pulled from the chilly waters outside Hyannis Harbor after their vessel reportedly capsized late Monday morning. The victims were brought into the harbor by a another ship that was in the area. EMTs were waiting at the dock to evaluate the victims for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Four people pulled from water off Hyannis after boat capsizes
May 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
