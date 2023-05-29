You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people pulled from water off Hyannis after boat capsizes

Four people pulled from water off Hyannis after boat capsizes

May 29, 2023



HYANNIS – Four people were pulled from the chilly waters outside Hyannis Harbor after their vessel reportedly capsized late Monday morning. The victims were brought into the harbor by a another ship that was in the area. EMTs were waiting at the dock to evaluate the victims for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 