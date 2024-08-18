WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters and the Harbormaster were on the scene of an apparent fuel spill on Wellfleet Harbor Sunday morning. Officials were deploying booms to contain the spill. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the spill. The Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police were also responding. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Fuel spill reported at Wellfleet Harbor
August 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Holds Cabinet Meeting On Cape, Visits Ice Cream Trail Stop
- Chatham Airport To Clear Trees After Regulatory Approvals
- Yarmouth Honors The Life Of Recently Deceased Select Board Chairman
- Paving Work To Begin On Phinney’s Lane On Monday
- Provincetown Public School Receives State Grant For STEM Education
- Barnstable County Digitizing Over 3 million Pages of Documents
- Animal and Guns Seized from Harwich Homes
- WATCH: Studio G Architects Developing New Kind of Community for Maurice’s Campground with Public Input
- WATCH: Falmouth Road Race Returns with Drone Show, Mascot Race and More
- Cape Cod Peacock Back Home After Sunday Escape
- Vineyard Wind Working On Damaged Turbine, Gets Updated Federal Order
- Pair Of Annual Sandwich Events To Combine In October
- Falmouth Road Race Adds Drone Show And Opening Ceremony To Event Itinerary