Developing: Fuel spill reported at Wellfleet Harbor

August 18, 2024

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters and the Harbormaster were on the scene of an apparent fuel spill on Wellfleet Harbor Sunday morning. Officials were deploying booms to contain the spill. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the spill. The Coast Guard and Mass Environmental Police were also responding. Further details were not immediately available.

