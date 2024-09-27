Gas line struck at Stop & Shop on Route 137 in Harwich



HARWICH – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Harwich Friday morning. It happened about 9:30 AM at the Stop & Shop on Route 137 in Harwich. Authorities cordoned off the parking lot and kept shoppers in the store. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Firefighters extended a hose line to control fumes and reduce the potential for an explosion.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN