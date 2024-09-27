HARWICH – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Harwich Friday morning. It happened about 9:30 AM at the Stop & Shop on Route 137 in Harwich. Authorities cordoned off the parking lot and kept shoppers in the store. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Firefighters extended a hose line to control fumes and reduce the potential for an explosion.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Gas line struck at Stop & Shop on Route 137 in Harwich
September 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Bringing Hollywood to Cape Cod with Production of Helltown, Live Theater, and More
- Outer Cape Health Services To Open In-Person Center For Behavioral Health
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Launches Family Support Program
- LISTEN: Cape Leaders Urge Action on Bourne Bridge with Looming Maintenance
- WATCH: Dredge Season Begins for Count’s “Invisible Beach Team”
- Provincetown Gets $1M State Grant For Motta Field Project
- Former Boston Red Sox Player To Manage In Cape League
- WATCH: Casey Sherman Investigates 68-Year-Old Behind Bars for Gang Murder He Says He Didn’t Commit
- Nantucket Mansion Sells for $25M as Hot Real Estate Trends Continue
- Muratore Endorsed by Fellow Republican State Rep. Xiarhos
- NTSB Engineer Says Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Showed Signs Of Flaws
- Barnstable To Hold Public Meeting On Centerville Village Sewer Expansion
- Holtec Appeal Moving Forward, Opponents Consider Options