FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue called for state Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to an incident at Falmouth Hospital on Ter Heun Drive sometime after 2 PM Thursday. Reports say the emergency room was closed while the scene was evaluated. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Developing: Hazardous Material technicians called to Falmouth Hospital
January 6, 2022
