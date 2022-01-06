You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Hazardous Material technicians called to Falmouth Hospital

January 6, 2022

COURTESY CAPE COD HEALTHCARE
The exterior of the new Yawkey Emergency Center at Falmouth Hospital.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue called for state Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to an incident at Falmouth Hospital on Ter Heun Drive sometime after 2 PM Thursday. Reports say the emergency room was closed while the scene was evaluated. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

