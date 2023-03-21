You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing Hazmat crews called to Bourne residence

Developing Hazmat crews called to Bourne residence

March 21, 2023

BOURNE – Hazardous Material technicians were called to a residence in Bourne around 4:30 PM Tuesday. There are reports of one victim at the scene but their condition was not immediately known. Bourne Police and Fire have secured the area.
CWN is checking with Bourne Police for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 