BOURNE – Hazardous Material technicians were called to a residence in Bourne around 4:30 PM Tuesday. There are reports of one victim at the scene but their condition was not immediately known. Bourne Police and Fire have secured the area.
CWN is checking with Bourne Police for further details.
Developing Hazmat crews called to Bourne residence
March 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
