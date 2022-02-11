Developing: HazMat crews called to Falmouth Hospital



FALMOUTH – Hazardous Materials technicians were called Falmouth Hospital on Ter Heun Drive late Friday afternoon. Firefighters investigating a sulfur like smell in the IV Therapy section of the hospital and called for the State HazMat crews about 5 PM. No injuries have been reported and no disruption to patient services was reported as of press time.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Back in January 6th, the hospital emergency room was shutdown for several hours after a a patient in possession of fentanyl entered the Emergency Department. Contamination occurred and several employees were exposed and were treated.