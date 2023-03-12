You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Hazmat crews called to Hampton Inn in Yarmouth

March 11, 2023

YARMOUTH – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to the Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Saturday evening. According to reports, elevated levels of chlorine were found in the pool area, possibly from a broken pipe. No injuries were reported.
