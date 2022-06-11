MASHPEE – State Hazardous Material crews were called to Mashpee late Saturday afternoon. The response was in regards to an underground propane tank leaking in the 200 block of Wading Place Road. The Mashpee Harbormaster was called to close nearby Popponesset Creek in the immediately area. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to Mashpee for propane leak
June 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
