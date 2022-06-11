You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Mashpee for propane leak

Hazmat crews called to Mashpee for propane leak

June 11, 2022

MASHPEE – State Hazardous Material crews were called to Mashpee late Saturday afternoon. The response was in regards to an underground propane tank leaking in the 200 block of Wading Place Road. The Mashpee Harbormaster was called to close nearby Popponesset Creek in the immediately area. Further details were not immediately available.

