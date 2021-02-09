FALMOUTH – A homicide investigation is underway in Falmouth according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to the CapeWind Waterfront Resort on Maravista Avenue Extension shortly before 7 PM. One person was found dead and another individual was MedFlighted from Falmouth Hospital to a trauma center with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office. The D.A.s office tells Cape Wide News it appeared the two subjects were in a relationship.
Developing: Homicide investigation underway in Falmouth
February 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
