Developing: IFAW volunteers called after 20 dolphins strand in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Volunteers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare had a busy Sunday afternoon after some 29 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet.The stranding scene was by Great Island at Duck Harbor. The dolphins were evaluated and tagged. Because the usual releasing beaches in Truro and Provincetown were full, the dolphins were reportedly released back at Duck Harbor once the tide had come in enough.

CWN is checking with IFAW for further details.