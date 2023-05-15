MASHPEE – An Investigation was under way after a person was found dead in Mashpee. Firefighters responding to a report of a small brush fire made the discovery on Hooppole Road late Monday morning. Mashpee Police detectives along with Mass State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office were at the scene investigating.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Developing: Investigation underway after person found dead in Mashpee
May 15, 2023
