Developing: Investigation underway after person found dead in Mashpee

May 15, 2023

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

MASHPEE – An Investigation was under way after a person was found dead in Mashpee. Firefighters responding to a report of a small brush fire made the discovery on Hooppole Road late Monday morning. Mashpee Police detectives along with Mass State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office were at the scene investigating.
