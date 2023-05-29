HARWICH – A large police presence was reported on Route 6 near Route 124 (Exit 82) around 9 AM Monday. Reportedly, one person was taken into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.
Developing: Large police presence on Route 6 in area of Route 124 in Harwich
May 29, 2023
HARWICH – A large police presence was reported on Route 6 near Route 124 (Exit 82) around 9 AM Monday. Reportedly, one person was taken into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape and Islands Capital Investment Plan Meeting Date Set
- Eversource to Sell Interest in Uncommitted Offshore Lease Area
- AmeriCorps Recruiting for Year 25
- Senate Budget Includes Money for District Attorney’s Office
- Falmouth Restaurants and Businesses Offered Free Recycling Assistance
- Post Offices Will Be Closed on Memorial Day
- Federal Government Giving Away Falmouth’s Nobska Lighthouse
- Sunday Journal Video – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Talks COVID Retrospective and Future Initiatives
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane
- Declining Housing Sales on Cape Cod Due to Market Inactivity
- New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact
- CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips
- Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday