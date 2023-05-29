You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Large police presence on Route 6 in area of Route 124 in Harwich

Developing: Large police presence on Route 6 in area of Route 124 in Harwich

May 29, 2023

HARWICH – A large police presence was reported on Route 6 near Route 124 (Exit 82) around 9 AM Monday. Reportedly, one person was taken into custody. An ambulance was called to the scene. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.

