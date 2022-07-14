TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
Brief but large power outage on outer Cape
July 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
