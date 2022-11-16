Updated: Elderly woman missing in Harwich found safe



HARWICH – There was a large search underway for a missing elderly woman in Hariwch. Eleanor Adams went missing from the Miles Street / Bank Street area between 3 AM and 6 SM. Eleanor is described as approximately 5’2”, 142 lbs. last seen wearing a black coat, black or brown slippers and carrying a tote bag and black purse. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called out to assist in the search.

Update: 8:30 AM: Authorities report that Eleanor has been found safe and is being evaluated by EMTs.