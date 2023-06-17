You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Large search underway in Dennis for missing autistic male

Developing: Large search underway in Dennis for missing autistic male

June 16, 2023


DENNIS – Search teams with the Cape Cod Tech Rescue Team were activated late Friday evening to respond to Dennis. A staging area was set up at the Ezra Baker School on Route 28. Dennis Police confirm that they are attempting to locate a missing 35-year-old autistic male, Purth Baclet, who left his home in West Dennis around 4 PM today to walk to the beach, possibly the beach at the end of Trotting Park Road. Mr. Baclet is 5’9” tall with short brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with two ducks on it, red shorts and grey shoes.

If anyone has seen Mr. Baclet please notify the Dennis Police Department at 508-394-1315.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 