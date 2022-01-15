Harwich man found with stab wounds in overturned vehicle in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a wild scene early Saturday morning. According to reports, Hyannis Firefighters were called to an overturned vehicle on West Main Street at the Cumberland Farms store sometime before 2 AM Saturday morning. Police arriving on scene reported a person in the overturned Honda CR-V was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Firefighters called for a MedFlight helicopter as they extricated one person from the vehicle. Two people from that scene were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. It was unclear if anyone was later airlifted. Meanwhile, at about the same time Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Firefighters were called to a Seth Goodspeed Way residence in Osterville for a reported stabbing. No victim was found at that location.

Update: Barnstable Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:51 AM, they responded to a roll over motor vehicle crash on West Main Street Hyannis near the intersection of Suomi Road. Two individuals were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the scene. During the investigation of the motor vehicle crash, it was discovered that one of the individuals transported from the scene had also sustained apparent stab wounds to his abdomen during an altercation at a residence in Osterville. The victim, a 23-year-old male from Harwich, was being brought to Cape Cod Hospital by friends when their vehicle rolled over on West Main Street. The investigation into the assault at the residence remains active and ongoing, if you have any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Katie Parache at 508-778-3820.