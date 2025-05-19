YARMOUTH – Police are investigating a reported shooting about 11:45 PM Sunday. Officials responded to the area of the Eversource plant on Willow Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are reportedly investigating if the shooting happened on Route 6. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Man reportedly shot on Route 6 in Yarmouth
May 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee Voters Elect Select Board Members; Approve New Police Station
- EPA Announces Rollback for Some Biden-Era Limits on ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water
- LISTEN: Bringing Golf to Kids Capewide with Bank of America MA President Miceal Chamberlain
- LISTEN: Shark season begins with New England Aquarium’s John Chisolm
- Endurance Swimmer is Attempting First-Ever Swim Around Martha’s Vineyard Ahead of ‘Jaws’ Anniversary
- Yarmouth Lobsterman Could Possibly Be Vending From Town Property This Summer
- Lawmakers Question RFK Jr. On Staffing Cuts, Funding Freezes And Policy Changes At Health Department
- Bourne Bridge Misses $634M Federal Grant Casting Uncertainty On Funding
- A Seal Attacked Off Nantucket Signals the Start Of White Shark Season
- Orleans Town Meeting Approves New Fire Station Design And Sewer Project
- Aesthetic Funds Announced For Improving The Look & Quality Of Downtown Hyannis
- Home-Based Lobster Sales Discussion Continuing In Yarmouth
- May is Women’s Health Awareness Month, Outer Cape Health Highlights Regular Checkups