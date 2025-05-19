You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Man reportedly shot on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Developing: Man reportedly shot on Route 6 in Yarmouth

May 19, 2025

YARMOUTH – Police are investigating a reported shooting  about 11:45 PM Sunday. Officials responded to the area of the Eversource plant on Willow Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are reportedly investigating if the shooting happened on Route 6. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 