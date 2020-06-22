BREWSTER – Technical rescue teams were called to Brewster Monday morning to assist in the search for a missing female. Search teams gathered at Breakwater Beach with ATVs, a K-9 dog and a drone. About 9:30 AM, the missing woman was found safe and uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.
Updated: Missing person found safe in Brewster
June 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
