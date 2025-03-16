Developing: Missing person search underway in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police have confirmed there is a missing person search underway in their town. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was alerted for the search. A staging area was set up in the area of 200 Thomas B. Landers Road.

Police release no further details but the address matches the area a missing woman Teddilynn Haddad was last seen on Friday.

FPD Statement: There will be a heavy police and fire presence in the 200 block of Thomas B Landers Road, searching for a missing person. There is no threat to public safety.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them,