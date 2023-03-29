Good News: Missing elderly man in Falmouth has been located safe

FALMOUTH – Multiple agencies are searching for a missing elderly man in Falmouth. The search started around 5 PM off Sippewisset Road in an area abutting the Beebe Woods conservation area.

From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 84-year-old Anatol Eberhard. He is missing from Upland Ave., where he was last seen on Wednesday (March 29, 2023) at about 4 pm. Eberhard is described as a white male approximately 6’0” in height, 135 lbs. with brown/gray hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and camouflage hat. Eberhard suffers from Dementia. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527. Thank you.

Update: Shortly before 6 PM Mr. Eberhard was located safe.