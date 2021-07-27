You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Police activity reported in Marstons Mills

Developing: Police activity reported in Marstons Mills

July 26, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Multiple police units including a State Police helicopter and a SWAT unit were called to a location off Race Lane between Old Stage Road and Route 149 late Monday evening as police were checking on a possibly armed subject in the area. The situation was declared under control shortly before midnight.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Barnstable Police.

