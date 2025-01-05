HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police are working an active criminal investigation in the area of Bristol Avenue in Hyannis and have the road shut down. They are requesting that motorists and pedestrians avoid Bristol Avenue and the surrounding streets while this is ongoing. There will be an update when the road is open again.
Developing: Public asked to avoid Bristol Avenue in Hyannis due to police activity
January 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
