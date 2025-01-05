You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Public asked to avoid Bristol Avenue in Hyannis due to police activity

Developing: Public asked to avoid Bristol Avenue in Hyannis due to police activity

January 5, 2025


HYANNISFrom Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police are working an active criminal investigation in the area of Bristol Avenue in Hyannis and have the road shut down. They are requesting that motorists and pedestrians avoid Bristol Avenue and the surrounding streets while this is ongoing. There will be an update when the road is open again.

