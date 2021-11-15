Day care evacuated after reported mixture of chemicals causes illness at community center in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center on Mayflower Street shortly before 10 AM Monday. According to reports unknown chemicals had been mixed causing a couple of people to feel ill. As a precaution, children in a day care center at the facility was evacuated to a safe area. It should be stressed that all of the children were reported to be fine. Firefighters isolated the affected area and used a power ventilator to remove the fumes. It was reported that one adult was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.