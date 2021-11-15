PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters were called to the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center on Mayflower Street shortly before 10 AM Monday. According to reports unknown chemicals had been mixed causing a couple of people to feel ill. As a precaution, children in a day care center at the facility was evacuated to a safe area. It should be stressed that all of the children were reported to be fine. Firefighters isolated the affected area and used a power ventilator to remove the fumes. It was reported that one adult was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Day care evacuated after reported mixture of chemicals causes illness at community center in Provincetown
November 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
