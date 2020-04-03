Developing: RFK’s granddaughter and her 8 year old son missing after canoe accident in Maryland



SHADY SIDE, MD – The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her 8-year-old son are missing after a canoe accident in Maryland. MD Governor Larry Hogan confirmed that missing are Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and her 8-year-old son Gideon. Townsend is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Governor Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend-the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that they received a call around 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon that two people in a canoe appeared to have been overtaken by strong winds from the same storm system that is affecting our region today. The Coast Guard and local fire departments began a search. A canoe matching the description was located overturned. The search was suspended at dark but resumed on Friday.

The Coast Guard released the following statement: The Coast Guard is searching for two canoers last sighted ten miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Maryland, Thursday evening.

The missing canoers have been identified as a 41 year-old woman and her 8 year-old son.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region command center received a report from Maryland State Police members that two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the reporting individual.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search.

An Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

Also assisting in the search are members of the Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.