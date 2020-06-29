Updated: Owner found safe after cabin cruiser washes up in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – A search was underway in Centerville after a vessel was found washed up at Long Beach. The vessel was described as an approximately 22-foot cabin cruiser. Boats from Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire, Hyannis Fire, the Barnstable Harbormaster along with a Coast Guard vessel and helicopter are searching the area. There were strong thunderstorms in the area earlier Monday morning.

Update: Just after noon it was reported the owner of the vessel had been found safe. It was believed the vessel broke loose in the rough weather and grounded at the beach