Updated: Missing 16-year-old in area of Sandy Neck found safe

SANDWICH – Update: Officials reported about 9:15 PM that John Newstead had bee found safe by Natural Resource officers. EMTs were evaluating him as a precaution.

Previous story: Sandwich Police report that John Newstead, age 16, was last believed to be walking in the area of Sandy Neck Rd/beach wearing a grey hoodie. John is autistic and likes to walk paths and look for sea glass. If you or a friend lives in this area, please be on the lookout for John. If located call SPD at 508 888-1212. Barnstable and Sandwich authorities were activity looking for John in the Sandy Neck area.