Developing: Search underway for missing endangered woman in Truro

August 28, 2024

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was called to Truro around 7 AM Wednesday. There is a search underway for a missing endangered woman. A command post has been set up at the Truro Public Safety Facility at 344 Route 6. Motorists on Route 6 may notice a lot of vehicles and activity there. CWN is checking with Truro Police for further details.

