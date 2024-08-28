Developing: Search underway for missing endangered woman in Truro

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was called to Truro around 7 AM Wednesday. There is a search underway for a missing endangered woman. A command post has been set up at the Truro Public Safety Facility at 344 Route 6. Motorists on Route 6 may notice a lot of vehicles and activity there. CWN is checking with Truro Police for further details.