MASHPEE – Shortly before 11:30 AM. the Mr. Hicks was located safe.

Previous story: There is an active search for missing person in Mashpee. Mashpee FD, Joint Base Cape Cod and the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team have been activated for the search in the area of Orchard Road. Missing is Tribal Member Errol Hicks who was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and a black hat. If found please contact the Mashpee PD 508-539-1480.