HYANNIS – Hyannis FD marine units are are searching the area off Keyes Beach off Sea Street. According to reports, shortly after 5 PM, a report was received of an unattended boat adrift and overturned. About 45 minutes later authorities were able to confirm that the boat and operator were safe. Further details were not immediately available.
Adrift, overturned boat off Keyes Beach in Hyannis prompts water search
August 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
