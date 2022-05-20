HYANNIS – A section of Route 28 between Main Street and Yarmouth was closed sometime after 6:30 PM due to police activity. The area around the GOL Supermarket was also evacuated. Barnstable Police have confirmed to Cape Wide News that a suspicious package was discovered in the area and they are waiting for the Mass State Police Bomb Squad to arrive and assess the situation.
Developing: Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package
May 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
