You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package

Developing: Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package

May 20, 2022

HYANNIS – A section of Route 28 between Main Street and Yarmouth was closed sometime after 6:30 PM due to police activity. The area around the GOL Supermarket was also evacuated. Barnstable Police have confirmed to Cape Wide News that a suspicious package was discovered in the area and they are waiting for the Mass State Police Bomb Squad to arrive and assess the situation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 