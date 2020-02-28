You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Several evaluated after odor reported at urgent care center in Sandwich

February 28, 2020

SANDWICH – Several people were evaluated after an unknown odor was reported at the Stoneman Outpatient Center in Sandwich early Friday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the Cape Cod Healthcare facility on Jan Sebastian Way about 12:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.

