HARWICH – A crash involving a Harwich police cruiser was reported about 1 AM. The officer was able to call in the crash on Route 28 and Harbor Road. Photos from the scene appeared to show a head-on collision involving a Ford Explorer cruiser and a Toyota Rav4 that was reportedly an Uber. Five people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital but luckily none of the injuries appeared serious. The crash is under investigation by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team. Ambulances from Brewster, Chatham and Dennis assisted with patient transport. Route 28 was closed in the area until the scene was cleared.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them. Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission).
Developing: Several taken to hospital after collision involving Harwich police cruiser
July 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Beach Visitors Reminded to Be Responsible
- Sandwich Hosts Socially Distant Town Meeting
- Wellfleet Housing Authority Looking for Winter Aid
- Barnstable and Yarmouth Receiving State Funding for Road, Bridge Work
- Cape Conservatory Offers Online Program This Summer
- Bill Amended to Provide $250,000 for Mobile Testing Program
- Fernandes Helps Secure Funds For COVID-19 Testing
- Whale Watching Cruises Allowed in Phase 3 Reopening
- Orleans July 4th Celebrations Re-Imagined
- Nantucket Whaling Mueseum To Reopen
- Steamship Prepares for Holiday and Phase 3 Ridership Increases
- Housing Assistance Completes Lofts at 57 In Hyannis
- State Fire Marshall: Stay Safe During 4th Of July