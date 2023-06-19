Updated: Small fire reported on Steamship Authority ferry at Hyannis docks turns out to be an exhaust issue

HYANNIS – The Steam Ship Authority reports that At approximately 10:30 AM Monday, crew members on board the M/V Katama discovered smoke in the bow thruster compartment of the vessel as it was completing its morning trip from Nantucket. Crew members immediately initiated firefighting procedures and contacted the Hyannis Fire Department for assistance. As the vessel arrived in Hyannis and unloaded, it was met by Hyannis firefighters, who investigated the situation.

No firefighting measures were required, and the Hyannis Fire Department left the scene within approximately one hour. No injuries were reported.

It was determined that the smoke was emanating from the exhaust lagging, or insulation, around the vessel’s bow thruster. The vessel’s 10:45 a.m. round trip has been canceled while the vessel is being inspected. The Steamship Authority thanks its crew members and the Hyannis Fire Department for their quick responses to ensure the safety of the vessel, its crew, and its passengers.

Further update: The U.S. Coast Guard has given the M/V Katama permission to sail, and the vessel will make its 4:15 p.m. departure from Hyannis.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN