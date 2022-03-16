YARMOUTH – Multiple law enforcement units converged on a Lakefield Road residence Wednesday afternoon. Streets were blocked off and traffic detoured while police negotiated with a person at the location. Eventually about 5 PM the subject surrendered and was detained without incident.
CWN is checking with Yarmouth Police for further details.
Developing: Standoff in Yarmouth comes to peaceful end
March 16, 2022
