SANDWICH – An early morning crash in Sandwich has left one person dead. The crash happened about 5:45 AM on Route 6 westbound near the rest area before exit 59 (old exit 2). The vehicle reportedly overturned and the victim had to be extricated from the wreckage.
CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.
Developing: State Police investigating early morning fatal crash in Sandwich
October 1, 2021
