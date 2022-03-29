You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police search for missing, endangered person at Scusset Beach

State Police search for missing, endangered person at Scusset Beach

March 29, 2022

BOURNE – Multiple Mass State Police units including K9 dogs searched the Scusset Beach area for a missing and endangered person late Tuesday morning. The subject’s car was reportedly discovered in the parking lot prompting the search which included K9 dogs. Shortly before noon, the person was located. No further details were immediately available.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

