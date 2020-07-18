You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Suspect crashes on Route 3 after trying to elude police

Developing: Suspect crashes on Route 3 after trying to elude police

July 18, 2020

SANDWICH – A driver reportedly failed to stop for Sandwich Police late Saturday afternoon setting off a pursuit. Sandwich officials called off the chase after the driver got on Route 3 north and reportedly began driving nearly 100 MPH. Minutes later police found the suspect crashed in the median strip north of Exit 2. At least one other vehicle was reportedly struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. An ambulance was called to check the suspect for minor injuries.
CWN is checking with Sandwich Police for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 