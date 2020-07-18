SANDWICH – A driver reportedly failed to stop for Sandwich Police late Saturday afternoon setting off a pursuit. Sandwich officials called off the chase after the driver got on Route 3 north and reportedly began driving nearly 100 MPH. Minutes later police found the suspect crashed in the median strip north of Exit 2. At least one other vehicle was reportedly struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. An ambulance was called to check the suspect for minor injuries.
CWN is checking with Sandwich Police for further details.
Developing: Suspect crashes on Route 3 after trying to elude police
July 18, 2020
