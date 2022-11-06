SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road.
CWN will bring you further details as they become available.
Developing: Tech rescue team called for missing person search in
November 6, 2022
