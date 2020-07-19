CHATHAM – Fire officials were called to a beach at Monomoy Point in Chatham late Sunday afternoon after reports a teenager was buried in sand. The area was so remote that officials had to respond by boat to the scene. Reports indicated the victim was conscious. The delicate operation of digging him out took some time but the victim was extricated and brought to a waiting ambulance at the Chatham Fish Pier. Further details were not immediately available.
Technical rescue at remote Chatham beach after teen buried in sand
July 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
