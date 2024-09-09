PROVINCETOWN – Three people were rescued after their vessel reportedly sank on Stellwagon Bank off of Provincetown Monday morning. The survivors were brought into the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Provincetown to be evaluated by EMTs. They were reported to be conscious and alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Three people rescued after boat sinks off Provincetown
September 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
