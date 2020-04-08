YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in Yarmouth around 1:45 PM. The fire was reported on Copley Place. One person was reportedly rescued from the second floor. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. Paramedics evaluated two victims with at least one of them transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Two evaluated after fire breaks out at residence in Yarmouth
April 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dennis Selectmen Postpone Annual Town Meeting and Election
- Sanders Drops 2020 Bid, Leaving Biden as Likely Nominee
- State Police Academy to Close, Offer Accelerated Online Training
- Barnstable Public Schools Not Handing Out Meals on Friday
- CDC Considers Loosening Guidelines for Some Exposed to Virus
- Wall Street Opens Higher as Global Markets Remain Unsettled
- State Legislators Send Letter to Feds on Decision to Disestablish Wampanoag Land
- UK’s Johnson in ICU, Was Given Oxygen in Battling Virus
- China’s Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown
- Town of Orleans Puts Rules in Place at Transfer Station
- Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule
- Churches Are Offering Worship Services Online
- Vineyard Officials Advise Residents of Safe Practices in Public