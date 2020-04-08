You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Two evaluated after fire breaks out at residence in Yarmouth

Developing: Two evaluated after fire breaks out at residence in Yarmouth

April 8, 2020

YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in Yarmouth around 1:45 PM. The fire was reported on Copley Place. One person was reportedly rescued from the second floor. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire. Paramedics evaluated two victims with at least one of them transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 