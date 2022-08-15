Developing: Two of four people in water off Edgartown missing

EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge” also known as the “Jaws” bridge after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in the water. Two men were still unaccounted for. Emergency responders from both Edgartown and Oak Bluffs as well as Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod were all working to the scene.