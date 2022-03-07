You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Vehicle crashes on Route 6 ramp shortly after Yarmouth Police terminate pursuit

Developing: Vehicle crashes on Route 6 ramp shortly after Yarmouth Police terminate pursuit

March 7, 2022



YARMOUTH – A vehicle that Yarmouth Police had tried to stop before calling off the chase reportedly triggered a crash after reportedly going the wrong way on an exit ramp shortly after 6 PM Monday. Reports say the crash happened on the off ramp of the westbound exit 72 from Route 6 to Willow Street. The driver of a white Hyundai sedan reportedly fled the scene on foot and was being sought by police using K9 dogs. The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan involved in the crash was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Police continue to search for the suspect driver.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

