Developing: Vehicle reported stolen out of Falmouth crashes in Fairhaven after failing to stop for police

FALMOUTH – A vehicle was reported stolen out of a hotel parking lot in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. State Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop and led police on a high speed pursuit which ended in a crash on I-195 in Fairhaven. No one was seriously injured in the collision and the suspect was taken into custody.

CWN is checking with Falmouth and Mass State Police for further details.