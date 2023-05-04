FALMOUTH – A vehicle was reported stolen out of a hotel parking lot in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. State Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop and led police on a high speed pursuit which ended in a crash on I-195 in Fairhaven. No one was seriously injured in the collision and the suspect was taken into custody.
CWN is checking with Falmouth and Mass State Police for further details.
Developing: Vehicle reported stolen out of Falmouth crashes in Fairhaven after failing to stop for police
May 4, 2023
FALMOUTH – A vehicle was reported stolen out of a hotel parking lot in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. State Police spotted the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop and led police on a high speed pursuit which ended in a crash on I-195 in Fairhaven. No one was seriously injured in the collision and the suspect was taken into custody.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor
- Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program
- EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season
- Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources
- Nova Right Whales Documentary Features Cape Experts and Locations
- Supreme Court to Consider Case Involving Fishing Boat Monitor Pay
- Sandwich Voting Locations Updated Ahead of Election
- Cape Cod Healthcare Releases May Blood Drive Dates
- May 5k Road Race In Dennis To Support WE CAN
- Wastewater Projects Headline Harwich Town Meeting
- Eastham Town Meeting to Decide on Dredging and Wastewater
- Folk Singer-Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot Dies at 84
- Champ Homes Receives Grant From Charitable Foundation