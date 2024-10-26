You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Vessel capsizes off Falmouth prompting water rescue response

Developing: Vessel capsizes off Falmouth prompting water rescue response

October 26, 2024

FALMOUTH – Multiple Falmouth and US Coast Guard resources were called out after a vessel capsized off Falmouth. It happened sometime after 5 PM off Black Beach. A Good Samaritan who tried to swim out to the victims was pulled out by rescuers. Two people onboard the ill-fated vessel were pulled from the water by rescuers a short time later and were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

